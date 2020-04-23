STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quick solution for city folks just a call away 

The Mayor himself helmed the call centre of help desk from 11 am to noon and attended over 18 phone calls

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:16 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that people within the corporation limits have access to basic and essential services provided by the civic body. A help desk is working in the corporation office attending calls from people within the corporation limits and providing them with quick solutions. On Wednesday, Mayor K Sreekumar helmed the call centre of the help desk directly from 11 am to 12 pm and attended over 18 phone calls. So far over 900 calls have been made to the call centre of the help desk since it was set up a few weeks back.

 Most of these calls were related to treatment for the elderly, supply of sufficient medicines and food materials. On Monday also the Mayor had attended calls at the call centre. The help desk functions both through online via the www.covid19tvm.com website and the call centre. Apart from services, complaints that require immediate attention were also attended.

 “As part of demands made by the public through the call centres, the city corporation has availed of services of mobile dispensaries as well as allocated volunteers to bring medicines to persons who do not have access to it. The help desk which was initially set up for the differently abled, elderly and people under treatment for various diseases was later expanded in the wake of the lockdown. The helpdesk accepts call from 10 am to 4 pm,” said a corporation official.

After the regular time, the complaints are received through WhatsApp or through the website. Each complaint is registered and a token number given to the complainant. Later they can get updates on their complaints using this token number.Each request or complaint is handed over to the   department heads concerned, who will follow up the issue. 

Immediate relief

Most of these calls were related to treatment for the elderly, supply of sufficient medicines and food materials. The help desk numbers are: 9496434409 and 9496434410.

After the regular time, the complaints are received through WhatsApp or through the website. Each complaint is registered and a token number given to the complainant. Later they can get updates on their complaints using this token number.
 

