STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Special kids get no break in activity-based training during lockdown

WhatsApp groups comprising parents, BUDS school teachers, District Mission officials and CDS chairpersons were created.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Pic for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Overcoming the hurdles of lockdown, more than 8,500 differently-abled children in 270 BUDS schools can now continue to engage in educational activities and task-based training, thanks to an initiative by Kudumbashree. Students of these special schools, run by Kudumbashree in association with the local bodies concerned, have been confined to their homes ever since the imposition of the lockdown, which in turn was impeding their training.

Keeping this situation in view, Kudumbashree has come up with a programme that nurtures the students’ creative talents. The tasks, devised by the teachers of BUDS schools, are such that they could be done by the students on their own, and also under the supervision of parents.

WhatsApp groups comprising parents, BUDS school teachers, District Mission officials and CDS chairpersons were created. The instant messaging group is now being effectively utilised to assign tasks and assess the student’s performance.“Keeping special children engaged with interesting activities is important to reduce hyperactivity, in addition to ensuring their overall mental well-being,” said a Kudumbashree official in charge of BUDS.

How it works
Every morning, the teachers assign customised tasks to each child based on their taste and ability. This includes tasks in drawing, handicrafts, painting, assisting parents at home, planting trees, watering plants, and even minor household chores. In the evening, the parents upload pictures and videos of the children completing these tasks, following which the teachers evaluate their work. In the second phase, BUDS school teachers plan to include a variety of tasks such as TikTok videos, fancy dress, mimicry, singing, and instrumental music, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp