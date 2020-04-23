Special kids get no break in activity-based training during lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Overcoming the hurdles of lockdown, more than 8,500 differently-abled children in 270 BUDS schools can now continue to engage in educational activities and task-based training, thanks to an initiative by Kudumbashree. Students of these special schools, run by Kudumbashree in association with the local bodies concerned, have been confined to their homes ever since the imposition of the lockdown, which in turn was impeding their training.

Keeping this situation in view, Kudumbashree has come up with a programme that nurtures the students’ creative talents. The tasks, devised by the teachers of BUDS schools, are such that they could be done by the students on their own, and also under the supervision of parents.

WhatsApp groups comprising parents, BUDS school teachers, District Mission officials and CDS chairpersons were created. The instant messaging group is now being effectively utilised to assign tasks and assess the student’s performance.“Keeping special children engaged with interesting activities is important to reduce hyperactivity, in addition to ensuring their overall mental well-being,” said a Kudumbashree official in charge of BUDS.

How it works

Every morning, the teachers assign customised tasks to each child based on their taste and ability. This includes tasks in drawing, handicrafts, painting, assisting parents at home, planting trees, watering plants, and even minor household chores. In the evening, the parents upload pictures and videos of the children completing these tasks, following which the teachers evaluate their work. In the second phase, BUDS school teachers plan to include a variety of tasks such as TikTok videos, fancy dress, mimicry, singing, and instrumental music, the official said.