Varkala, Malayinkeezhu removed from hotspots list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 156 new patients were put under observation in the district on Wednesday.Of the 16 people who were tested positive for Covid-19 in the district, only the 80-year-old patient from Manacaud is currently under treatment.Meanwhile, Varkala municipality and Malayinkeezhu panchayat have been removed from the list of hotspots, leaving only Thiruvananthapuram corporation in the list from the district.

At present, only 38 people are under hospital isolation (General Hospital-4, Medical College-12, SAT Hospital-2, Peroorkada Mental Health Centre-5 and Various private hospitals-15). As many as 1,309 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Wednesday, nine people were admitted to hospital and nine were discharged. In all, 73 samples were sent for testing, of which 59 tested negative.

Collectorate control rooms received 132 calls and 85 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Wednesday. While the mental health helpline number received 27 calls, 361 people were offered mental support.