STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Violators to be penalised

The district administration has decided to take strict action against the fishermen venturing into the sea violating the ban orders.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Traditional artisanal kambavala fishermen at Beemapally venturing into the sea in protest against the fishing ban on Wednesday ,Shainu Mohan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has decided to take strict action against the fishermen venturing into the sea violating the ban orders. Revenue district officer (RDO) John Samuel said fishing using ‘karamadi’ and ‘kambavala’ have been strictly banned. “We have given directions to the police authorities to take strict action against the violators.

Both these methods require several hands to operate which leads to crowding. Our primary focus is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and we cannot turn a blind eye to such violations,” said John. He said that the police have been asked to file cases against the violators under the Disaster Management Act and Section 144 of the CrPC.

On Wednesday, the officials visited Mariyanadu, Poonthura and Vizhinjam areas to ensure that the social-distancing norms are strictly followed. “Fishermen communities are also very vulnerable because of the density of population in these regions. We have to ensure that not a single case gets reported in these areas which could lead to a community spread,” he said. The government is ensuring steady food supplies to the fisherman families to survive the lockdown, he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp