AICC secretary PC Vishnunadh files case against Arnab Goswami

Vishnunadh said he filed the case against Goswami as a citizen of the country.

Published: 24th April 2020

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Screengrab of video Arnab posted on Twitter after alleged attack)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PC Vishnunadh, AICC secretary, has filed a complaint at the Chengannur police station against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for making derogatory comments against Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In his complaint, Vishnunadh, who is also a KPCC vice-president, said Goswami had made derogatory comments against Sonia Gandhi during a channel debate on Palghar mob killing in Maharashtra, saying he feared that the senior journalist’s comments would evoke communal unrest.

The case has been filed invoking various sections of IPC, including 117 (abetting commission of an offence by the public) and 120B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death or life imprisonment), and 66A of IT Act (punishment for sending offensive messages through communication service). Vishnunadh said he filed the case against Goswami as a citizen of the country.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    I watched the channel when Arnab assailed Sonia.It was hard hitting but not abusive.Where are those Intellectuals/Liberals/Activists/Seculars/Editors Guild who at the slightest pretext pounce on the govt.for tampering with freedom of expression?Why are they silent now?
    14 hours ago reply
