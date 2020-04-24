STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another group rallies for techies’ rights, seeks job security 

As the world went into a lockdown mode owing to the pandemic outbreak, many industries were forced to shut shop resulting in a complete halt in production.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the world went into a lockdown mode owing to the pandemic outbreak, many industries were forced to shut shop resulting in a complete halt in production. However, the IT sector was one industry which made a seamless transition by allowing its employees to work from home and cutting its losses to the minimum. But the confidence seemed to be short-lived as techies now fear massive layoffs in a post-Covid scenario. 

After Prathidhwani, Progressive Techies, another socio-cultural welfare organisation of Infopark and Technopark employees, has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to safeguard employees’ interests and ensure job safety.The organisation has requested the government to form a committee to conduct an in-depth study of the post-Covid situation and the action plan to be deployed. 

“We can’t predict how the IT sector will be affected after things go back to normal. Many of the companies have projects based in the USA and Europe. With these regions affected extensively, there are chances the projects may be put on hold. This will block the revenue and badly affect mid-size companies. So the government should monitor the IT sector to make sure there is no job loss,” said Anish Panthalani, state president, Progressive Techies.

The organisation requested the IT department to launch a helpline exclusively for techies. An appeal has also been made to issue an order that will avoid a house rent hike in residential complexes closer to IT parks for a period of six months. Anish added that the companies should be allowed to avail reduction in taxes. Other suggestions include relaxation in electricity and water bills for companies, assurance by IT parks not to hike the rental amount for office spaces and allowing subsidies for small firms and startups having minimal employee count.One of the major requests from the organisation is to start a separate helpline for employees who are overseas on on-site assignments. 

