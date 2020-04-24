Another positive case in Varkala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 44-year-old Sharjah returnee from Puthenchantha in Varkala was tested positive for coronavirus here on Thursday. He was under home quarantine and underwent test after showing disease symptoms. He will be moved to the Government Medical College hospital. Varkala municipality was removed from the list of hotspots only on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old patient from Manacaud, who tested positive earlier, is still undergoing treatment. As many as 183 new patients were put under observation in the district on Thursday. In all 44 people are under hospital isolation.

As many as 1,379 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Thursday, 23 people were admitted to hospitals and 11 were discharged. While 27 samples were sent for testing, the district administration received results of 39 samples, which were negative.

The Collectorate Control Room received 165 calls, while Disha call centre received 85 calls on Thursday. Twenty-nine people who needed psychological support called the mental health helpline. So far, 22,484 people were offered psychological support.

Corona Care Centre Mar Ivanios College : 66