STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ayur masks made of cloth now available

With masks now made compulsory for anyone stepping out of their houses, people are relying mostly on cloth masks which are washable and reusable.

Published: 24th April 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With masks now made compulsory for anyone stepping out of their houses, people are relying mostly on cloth masks which are washable and reusable. Dr Anand S, district president of Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI), had an idea to use medicinal plants to make these cloth masks comfortable for the users.

The talks led to the making of three-layer ‘Ayur Mask’ which is dipped in a mixture of turmeric, tulsi and other herbs used for inhalation in ayurveda for people with respiratory diseases. These masks are available in the store of the cooperative society of Ayurveda College and liaison office of AMAI near Ayurveda College. Ayurveda doctors can avail the masks at `30 a piece while it costs `35 a piece for the public.

 “The cloth material is made in Balaramapuram handlooms. We have a few looms contributing to us. The cloth is dipped in a mixture of the medicinal plant extracts and later dried before being made into masks. The production is underway and almost 500 masks are made every day.

They will retain the medicinal properties for over four washes. Even after that, they can be used because of the quality of the cloth. The mask was received well by everyone. The demand is high. In the coming days, more masks will be available. Many Ayurveda doctors are already using it. We plan to supply it across the state. We are providing it to the doctors covering the production cost. The cost for the public also includes the transportation expense,” said Dr Leena C D, state vice-president, AMAI. The team behind ‘Ayur Mask’ also includes Dr Sadath Dinakar, Dr Abhilash N S, Dr Rahul S Kumar, Dr Anila R S and Dr Remya S M.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp