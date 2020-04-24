 Controversial DMR project: Amid lockdown, senior cop convenes crucial meeting

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the Centre and state have been directing people to undertake inter-district travel only for emergency situations, a senior officer of Kerala Police has called for a meeting of officials from various districts in Thrissur on April 25 to finalise tender specifications of a project that is controversial. The meeting has been called for Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) project that has been lagging for the last two years due to various technical reasons.

The decision by the officer to convene the meeting specifically during the lockdown period, when the entire state police force is busy with duties related to COVID-19 prevention, has raised many eyebrows within the top echelons of the state police. A letter from Social Policing and Traffic Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gugulloth Lakshman on April 22, 2020, has directed Deputy Inspector General of Police, ATS, Superintendent of Police, ICT, Thiruvananthapuram, Commandant, KAP, Adoor, Pathanamthitta and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Telecommunication (C&W), Thiruvananthapuram, to attend the meeting to be held on April 25.

“A meeting to evaluate the tender specifications and examine all the technical aspects of the project for DMR will be conducted on 25/4/2020 at Conference Hall, AR Camp Thrissur City. You are requested to attend the meeting in time,” reads the letter, a copy of which is with TNIE.When contacted, the officer IGP Gugulloth Lakshman refused to give any specific update on the government project that necessitated calling for the meeting during the lockdown.

Another senior officer said the DMR project has been lagging for various ‘controversial’ reasons for the last two years. “A technical committee comprising experts from BSNL, CDAC and VSSC has not yet finalised the details of the project. But another committee was recently constituted to re-examine the tender/technical specifications for the DMR project in Thrissur which is into many controversies as there is no clarity on the fund utilised so far. Already a large amount of money has been spent on the project which remains largely only on papers,” said the officer.

It was in June 2018 that the Kerala Police launched the trial run of its latest Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) system in Thrissur. The system was mooted to ensure foolproof communication system for the department and also help police control rooms to track the exact location of police personnel and vehicles which are carrying the hand-held device using the Geographic Information System (GIS). The DMR project, pegged at `80-90 crore, is being planned for implementation across the state in a phased manner.