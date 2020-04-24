STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

 Controversial DMR project: Amid lockdown, senior cop convenes crucial meeting

Another senior officer said the DMR project has been lagging for various ‘controversial’ reasons for the last two years.

Published: 24th April 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the Centre and state have been directing people to undertake inter-district travel only for emergency situations, a senior officer of Kerala Police has called for a meeting of officials from various districts in Thrissur on April 25 to finalise tender specifications of a project that is controversial. The meeting has been called for Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) project that has been lagging for the last two years due to various technical reasons.

The decision by the officer to convene the meeting specifically during the lockdown period, when the entire state police force is busy with duties related to COVID-19 prevention, has raised many eyebrows within the top echelons of the state police. A letter from Social Policing and Traffic Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gugulloth Lakshman on April 22, 2020, has directed Deputy Inspector General of Police, ATS, Superintendent of Police, ICT, Thiruvananthapuram, Commandant, KAP, Adoor, Pathanamthitta and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Telecommunication (C&W), Thiruvananthapuram, to attend the meeting to be held on April 25.

“A meeting to evaluate the tender specifications and examine all the technical aspects of the project for DMR will be conducted on 25/4/2020 at Conference Hall, AR Camp Thrissur City. You are requested to attend the meeting in time,” reads the letter, a copy of which is with TNIE.When contacted, the officer IGP Gugulloth Lakshman refused to give any specific update on the government project that necessitated calling for the meeting during the lockdown.

Another senior officer said the DMR project has been lagging for various ‘controversial’ reasons for the last two years. “A technical committee comprising experts from BSNL, CDAC and VSSC has not yet finalised the details of the project. But another committee was recently constituted to re-examine the tender/technical specifications for the DMR project in Thrissur which is into many controversies as there is no clarity on the fund utilised so far. Already a large amount of money has been spent on the project which remains largely only on papers,” said the officer.

It was in June 2018 that the Kerala Police launched the trial run of its latest Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) system in Thrissur. The system was mooted to ensure foolproof communication system for the department and also help police control rooms to track the exact location of police personnel and vehicles which are carrying the hand-held device using the Geographic Information System (GIS). The DMR project, pegged at `80-90 crore, is being planned for implementation across the state in a phased manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp