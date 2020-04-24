STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enabling Covid fight plus reviving economy

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state is being praised by the world for effectively controlling COVID-19 spread, an IT company called Accubits Technologies in the state has launched a blockchain-powered pandemic management system titled ‘Rebuild the Chain’ with a mission to revive struggling economies and contain the spread of the virus across the world. The firm is already in talks with 103 countries and is in the process of finalising agreements with one European country, one Latin American country and two West Asian countries.

The software platform enables a government to partially lock down the economy by facilitating a digital health card-based access system, rather than a complete lockdown that could tremble the economy. The platform achieves this by automating the pandemic exposure analysis and projecting the pandemic spread. In this system, the end-users can be accessed through a mobile app while the government can manage everything from model management, contact tracing to public communications.

Jithin V G, chief executive officer and co-founder, Accubits Technologies, said the software suite uses sensor fusion technologies (Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, and cell phone triangulation) to accurately perform contact tracing (human to human) and exposure analysis (human to surface to human), which is a component ignored by every software products available in the market. The platform is also built on top of blockchain technology to ensure extreme data privacy & data security. Platform is also compliant with PEPP-PT regulations (Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing).

According to the developers, the system will provide a smooth and functional platform for the health departments across a particular region, country or area to perform automated contact tracing, exposure analysis, case management, public communication, quarantine management, spread analysis and health card issuance. Different stakeholders can also acquire relevant data points to contain the spread of the pandemic.For users, it is an easy and informative mobile platform that can be used by all citizens, including patients.  

