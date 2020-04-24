Fishers vulnerable to sea erosion as lockdown cripples projects

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

Fishermen community in the coastal districts are likely to be severely impacted by sea erosion as various projects undertaken to check the phenomenon have been stalled due to lockdown. They include the model offshore breakwater project using geo tubes and the traditional breakwater projects in other coastal districts.Even after lockdown ends, there will be little time left for any meaningful construction before the monsoon begins. As many as 18,685 fisher families who live within 50 metres from the coastline are vulnerable to sea erosion.

According to Fisheries Department, the state has a coastline of 590 km and out of which only 46.3 km is stable. The coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam have already witnessed a sea surge that caused damage to the properties. But sea erosion of greater intensity is expected by mid- June.

The fishers are unhappy with the slow pace of development. “With the monsoon at the doorstep, nothing much can be done at this stage. The government should have carried out the projects on a war footing if it cared for the community,” said general secretary of Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation (KSMTF) Jackson Pollayil.

The authorities acknowledge that they missed the crucial time to construct groynes to check the advancing sea. “We have planned to complete the offshore breakwater project before the monsoon. But the lockdown has crippled the activities,” said managing director of Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) P I Sheik Pareeth. According to him, the construction could be resumed after the monsoon. The offshore breakwater project using geo tubes was conceived as an alternative to the traditional sea wall to check sea erosion.

Based on a model study, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board has approved Rs 17.80 crore for implementing the pilot project. But the pilot project to construct offshore breakwater at Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram was delayed due to tender issues. If the model became a success the government had plans to replicate it in other coastal areas. The traditional sea wall projects in Thalassery in Kannur and Thanni in Kollam too were affected by the closure of granite quarries during lockdown.