STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fishers vulnerable to sea erosion as lockdown cripples projects

Halted schemes include model offshore geo tube breakwater and traditional breakwater 

Published: 24th April 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

Fishermen community in the coastal districts are likely to be severely impacted by sea erosion as various projects undertaken to check the phenomenon have been stalled due to lockdown. They include the model offshore breakwater project using geo tubes and the traditional breakwater projects in other coastal districts.Even after lockdown ends, there will be little time left for any meaningful construction before the monsoon begins. As many as 18,685 fisher families who live within 50 metres from the coastline are vulnerable to sea erosion. 

According to Fisheries Department, the state has a coastline of 590 km and out of which only 46.3 km is stable.  The coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam have already witnessed a sea surge that caused damage to the properties. But sea erosion of greater intensity is expected by mid- June. 

The fishers are unhappy with the slow pace of development. “With the monsoon at the doorstep, nothing much can be done at this stage. The government should have carried out the projects on a war footing if it cared for the community,” said general secretary of Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation (KSMTF) Jackson Pollayil.

 The authorities acknowledge that they missed the crucial time to construct groynes to check the advancing sea. “We have planned to complete the offshore breakwater project before the monsoon. But the lockdown has crippled the activities,” said managing director of Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) P I Sheik Pareeth. According to him, the construction could be resumed after the monsoon.  The offshore breakwater project using geo tubes was conceived as an alternative to the traditional sea wall to check sea erosion. 

Based on a model study, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board has approved Rs 17.80 crore for implementing the pilot project. But the pilot project to construct offshore breakwater at Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram was delayed due to tender issues. If the model became a success the government had plans to replicate it in other coastal areas. The traditional sea wall projects in Thalassery in Kannur and Thanni in Kollam too were affected by the closure of granite quarries during lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp