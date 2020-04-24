STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Minister to give nod for ‘kambavala’ fishing in Kerala

Mercykutty Amma said that the ban on auctioning has put an end to the rampant exploitation of fishermen by auctioneers.

Published: 24th April 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the heels of T’puram Express bringing to light the sad plight of ‘kambavala’ and ‘thattamadi’ fishermen in the capital, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma has decided to give the nod to partially lift the ban on ‘kambavala’ fishing in the state. The minister told TNIE that permission would be granted on condition that there will not be crowding and less than 12 people would be involved in the operation of the traditional fish net.  

“We have decided to give permission on the condition that social distancing norms are strictly followed. There have been complaints from the fishermen regarding restrictions but the regulations are in place for their safety. Almost every sector has been hit hard by Covid-19,” the minister said. The Department of Fisheries has come up with strict norms to regulate fishing activities in the state. As per the current directive, fisherman can sell their catch without an open auction and the price would be fixed by the Harbour Management Society until the lockdown is lifted. 

Mercykutty Amma said that the ban on auctioning has put an end to the rampant exploitation of fishermen by auctioneers. “Malappuram and Kollam districts have registered revenue to the tune of `3.5 crore. Likewise, in Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, 12 tonnes of fish were sold for `33 lakh, the fishermen would have earned not more than `25 lakh if the catch was auctioned. They were able to mint a gain of `7.89 lakh because of the ban on auctioning,” the minister said. 

However, the authorities are yet to get the official order from the ministry regarding the go-ahead to operate ‘kambavala’ in small groups. President of Kambavala Thozhilali Federation Tony Oliver said that they welcome the decision of the government. “We tried to contact the authorities but they are yet to get the order in this regard,” he said. 

Replying to the complaints regarding non-dispursal of relief amount to fishermen families, Mercykutty Amma said that 90,000 of the 1.15  lakh beneficiaries have received the `2,000 relief package announced by the government. “The treasury is unable to allot the amount to all beneficiaries at once. The funds are being released for 5,000 beneficiaries per day so the amount would be credited in a couple of days,” she said. 

Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation President Jackson Pollayil said that only 10 per cent of the fishermen are venturing into the sea. “We have submitted a memorandum to the Centre and the state requesting a special package for the fishermen community,” said Jackson. “The government’s move to stop auctioning is a welcome decision. We are now able to sell the fish at a fixed price throughout the day. Earlier, we could get a good price only in the morning hours,” he added. Thiruvananthapuram RDO Jacob Samuel said that they will continue inspections of fishing activities in the district. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp