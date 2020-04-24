Minister to give nod for ‘kambavala’ fishing in Kerala

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the heels of T’puram Express bringing to light the sad plight of ‘kambavala’ and ‘thattamadi’ fishermen in the capital, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma has decided to give the nod to partially lift the ban on ‘kambavala’ fishing in the state. The minister told TNIE that permission would be granted on condition that there will not be crowding and less than 12 people would be involved in the operation of the traditional fish net.

“We have decided to give permission on the condition that social distancing norms are strictly followed. There have been complaints from the fishermen regarding restrictions but the regulations are in place for their safety. Almost every sector has been hit hard by Covid-19,” the minister said. The Department of Fisheries has come up with strict norms to regulate fishing activities in the state. As per the current directive, fisherman can sell their catch without an open auction and the price would be fixed by the Harbour Management Society until the lockdown is lifted.

Mercykutty Amma said that the ban on auctioning has put an end to the rampant exploitation of fishermen by auctioneers. “Malappuram and Kollam districts have registered revenue to the tune of `3.5 crore. Likewise, in Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, 12 tonnes of fish were sold for `33 lakh, the fishermen would have earned not more than `25 lakh if the catch was auctioned. They were able to mint a gain of `7.89 lakh because of the ban on auctioning,” the minister said.

However, the authorities are yet to get the official order from the ministry regarding the go-ahead to operate ‘kambavala’ in small groups. President of Kambavala Thozhilali Federation Tony Oliver said that they welcome the decision of the government. “We tried to contact the authorities but they are yet to get the order in this regard,” he said.

Replying to the complaints regarding non-dispursal of relief amount to fishermen families, Mercykutty Amma said that 90,000 of the 1.15 lakh beneficiaries have received the `2,000 relief package announced by the government. “The treasury is unable to allot the amount to all beneficiaries at once. The funds are being released for 5,000 beneficiaries per day so the amount would be credited in a couple of days,” she said.

Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation President Jackson Pollayil said that only 10 per cent of the fishermen are venturing into the sea. “We have submitted a memorandum to the Centre and the state requesting a special package for the fishermen community,” said Jackson. “The government’s move to stop auctioning is a welcome decision. We are now able to sell the fish at a fixed price throughout the day. Earlier, we could get a good price only in the morning hours,” he added. Thiruvananthapuram RDO Jacob Samuel said that they will continue inspections of fishing activities in the district.