Over 4,600 booked for violating restrictions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Thursday registered 4,428 cases and arrested 4,654 people for breaking lockdown rules. As many as 3,105 vehicles were confiscated across the state.



Thiruvananthapuram district recorded the most number of lockdown cases - 733 cases, 764 arrests and 531 vehicle seizures. Thrissur saw a spurt in the number with 709 cases, 822 arrests and 505 vehicle seizures followed by Kollam with 670 cases, 751 arrests and 558 vehicle seizures.

Seized vehicles to be released

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has directed the district police chiefs to release all vehicles confiscated in connection with lockdown violation. The vehicles will be released to the owners upon payment of penalty that was fixed by the High Court.

The owners will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for autorickshaws and two-wheelers, Rs 2,000 for light motor vehicles such as cars and jeeps; Rs 4,000 for medium goods vehicle, stage carriage and contract carriage vehicles and `5,000 for large goods vehicles.