Private hospitals gear up to combat COVID-19

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private hospitals and clinics in the district are equipping themselves to deal with the possible rise in the number of COVID-19 patients post the lockdown period. Some of the private hospitals in the district including PRS Hospital (Killipalam), Sree Gokulam Medical College (Venjaramoodu), Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Hospital (Pattom) and Cosmopolitan Hospital (Pattom) have already reserved one per cent of their ventilators and beds to treat Covid-19 patients in the future.

According to a health department official, the aforementioned private hospitals have also agreed to increase the number of treatment facilities in case of an emergency. “Hospitals such as SUT, KIMS and Gokulam have begun admitting suspected Covid-19 patients, although they have not yet reported any positive cases so far,” said the health official.The official also added that both the government and private hospitals in the district have agreed to provide at least 20,000 beds, 400 ventilators and ICU facilities to face any future contingencies. “College facilities such as hostels are also ready to be used as Covid care centres if the situation demands it,” the official said.

The ongoing lockdown has forced many small private clinics and hospitals to shut shop owing to the low patient turnout. According to Sulphi N, vice-president (south zone), Indian Medical Association (Kerala), around 30 per cent of the 8,000 private clinics functioning in the state have closed down due to lockdown.

“Most people are worried that they will be infected if they come to us. They are unaware of the fact that Covid-19 patients are only treated at government facilities and this has significantly affected our business,” said an official from KIMS Hospital.

Though private hospitals in the city are allowed to start treating suspected patients, they are required to follow the guidelines issued by IMA such as wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and using sanitisers. “Multi-speciality hospitals have a separate entry for suspected Covid-19 patients known as fever clinic. They have also been directed to send the patient to Covid care centres if he/she tests positive for the disease,” said Anupama R, president, IMA (Thiruvananthapuram branch).

Kits for clinics

The IMA Kerala is currently involved with providing training to its officers at the zonal, district and branch levels to educate them on treating coronavirus cases. They are also hoping to help small private clinics by offering them special kits to combat the disease. “The kit which includes sanitisers, facemasks, disinfectants and gloves will be produced by our workers and will be distributed to all small private clinics within the state shortly. A circular requesting the number of special kits that are needed was sent to the clinics earlier. We will be making the kits based on the number requested,” said Abraham Varghese, state president, IMA.

Officials of IMA (Kerala) who did not rule out community spread of the disease in the future also expressed their anxiety over the ability of private hospitals in the district to treat coronavirus patients. “Private hospitals in the district will be getting a good flow of patients from Kanyakumari and Nagercoil areas after the lockdown. And all patients including the non-resident Indians who will be returning shortly cannot be accommodated at the Medical College Hospital alone. So, more planning by the government is required on this front,” said an IMA official.

all hands on deck

