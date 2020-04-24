STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Walayar case: PK Haneefa judicial commission submits report to govt

The commission mainly looked into the alleged lapses in the prosecution and investigation in the case.

Published: 24th April 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

The thatched house in which the two girls in Walayar case were found to have committed suicide | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government-appointed P K Haneefa judicial commission probing the rape and death case of two sisters in Walayar has submitted its report to the state government. The report was handed over to the chief minister in the presence of Minister for Law and Welfare of SC/ST AK Balan here on Thursday. The report will be vetted by the state cabinet before tabling it in the assembly. After a discussion on the report, the state government will decide the action to be taken based on the findings of the report, said Balan. 

The commission mainly looked into the alleged lapses in the prosecution and investigation in the case. It has also suggested a slew of proposals apart from looking into the procedural lapses in order to not repeat such incidents in the future. The minor Dalit sisters were found hanging in their house in Walayar in 2017 on different occasions, which had caught the attention of national media especially after the Posco court here exonerated the four accused, some of whom allegedly had CPM links. 

After allegations that both police and the prosecution had failed to prove the charges of rape and murder in the case, the state government had appointed retired judge P K Haneefa as the judicial commission to probe the death case on November 21, 2019. The police recently arrested three persons who had been exonerated by the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Walayar case
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp