Walayar case: PK Haneefa judicial commission submits report to govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government-appointed P K Haneefa judicial commission probing the rape and death case of two sisters in Walayar has submitted its report to the state government. The report was handed over to the chief minister in the presence of Minister for Law and Welfare of SC/ST AK Balan here on Thursday. The report will be vetted by the state cabinet before tabling it in the assembly. After a discussion on the report, the state government will decide the action to be taken based on the findings of the report, said Balan.

The commission mainly looked into the alleged lapses in the prosecution and investigation in the case. It has also suggested a slew of proposals apart from looking into the procedural lapses in order to not repeat such incidents in the future. The minor Dalit sisters were found hanging in their house in Walayar in 2017 on different occasions, which had caught the attention of national media especially after the Posco court here exonerated the four accused, some of whom allegedly had CPM links.

After allegations that both police and the prosecution had failed to prove the charges of rape and murder in the case, the state government had appointed retired judge P K Haneefa as the judicial commission to probe the death case on November 21, 2019. The police recently arrested three persons who had been exonerated by the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court.