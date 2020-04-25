Govt to irrigate 307 acres of fallow land

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Industries Department will start cultivating crops on 307 acres of fallow land under the custody of 36 public sector units (PSUs) in the state. The land will be used to cultivate various crops, including vegetables, banana and tubers. Industries minister E P Jayarajan will inaugurate the project by officially launching cultivation on the land occupied by Keltron at its Karakulam unit here. Industries Department decided to use the land for cultivation following reports that there would be scarcity for food post lockdown. The seeds and fertilisers would be made available, he said.
