Stimac holds football coaching sessions online

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Football coaches and former players from the state and coaches from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Kariyavattom, attended the online sessions conducted by national football team coach Igor Stimac. The video session conducted on ‘national system of play’ which was organised by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) in association with SAI saw the participation of around 730 coaches.

The strength and weaknesses of the present system of the national team and the roles and objectives of each player were discussed by Stimac during the one-and-a-half-hour online session. “Attacking and defending aspects of the team’s formation and a question hour session with coaches was also carried out during the sessions,” said Pradip Dutta, FIFA instructor and associate professor, SAI LNCPE (Kariyavattom).

A separate video session for coaches on the educational aspect of football development was led by Savio Medeira. former national coach. The online coach education course which began on April 16 focuses on four main aspects: physical preparation of players, practical and technical side of coaching, grass-root training and coach education.