This school teacher grows his own greens in a tray  

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While guiding his students to spend the lockdown period fruitfully, this teacher from Government High School in Avanavanchery took up a rare mode of cultivation. N Sabu who is also the community officer of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) unit of the school is now garnering acclaim for the micro-green agriculture he has adopted at home. The method allows for the cultivation of veggies, greens and pulses without the use of soil or fertiliser. From sowing seeds to harvesting, the entire life cycle of a crop can be carried out from the comfort of one’s home.

Sabu is cultivating green gram, pulses, ragi, fenugreek, asparagus, mustard and other regional crops which can be grown in trays or flat bowls by using coconut husk. Tissue paper or pieces of cloth can also be used for the same. “This mode of cultivation can be done by everyone. Once the seed germinates, the saplings can be sowed in flat trays set with husk.

The leaves will start sprouting in a few days. One can start using the leaves to make salads or to cook from the very first week. The plants have to be removed in seven days as the nutrient content goes down with time. They should be exposed to sunlight and should be watered three or four times a day. One tray of husk can be used for about three cycles,” said Sabu.

“The project is a part of the assignment I have been giving to my SPC students with regard to Break Chain-Make Change campaign. I wanted to do it first and set an example. Now, many of the students as well as my fellow teachers have adopted the technique,” added Sabu.