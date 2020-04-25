Wards of Kalippankulam, Amabalathara in red zone

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amabalathara and Kalippankulam wards of the city corporation have been declared hotspots in the district. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan had earlier recommended the removal of city corporation from the list of hotspots to the government and instead declare these wards as hotspots which has now been approved.

All other wards of the city corporation will now fall under orange zone and all relaxations eligible for orange zones will now be applicable to the other 98 wards. Select commercial and private establishments can now function in the city limit.

Meanwhile, after a 44-year-old Sharjah returnee from Puthenchantha in Varkala tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the district administration is evaluating the situation there. The staff of the private hospital in the city where the patient who tested positive in Kottayam worked, are now under quarantine.