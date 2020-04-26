STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
410 more under observation

As many as 410 people were put under observation in the district on Saturday.

Published: 26th April 2020

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 410 people were put under observation in the district on Saturday. The steady increase in numbers came in the wake of the new case in Varkala as well as the case in Kottayam, as the patient was working in a private hospital here. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan visited Kaliyakkavila border late in the evening on Saturday.

A total of 47 people are under hospital isolation. There are five people under isolation in the General Hospital, 25 in the Medical College Hospital, two in SAT Hospital, one in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and 14 patients in various private hospitals. As many as 1,798 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Saturday, nine people were newly admitted in hospital and five were discharged. As many as 43 samples were sent for test, of which 20 are negative.

