Arnab’s allegations baseless: Mullappally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has condemned Republic TV’s editor in chief Arnab Goswami’s derogatory comment against interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi during a discussion in his channel about the Palghar lynching incident. Mullappally said Arnab’s blabbering is highly deplorable. Mullappally said the television journalist has hurled baseless allegations against Sonia Gandhi.

He also opined that Arnab, who has been showing allegiance to BJP, is a curse to neutral and righteous reporting. The KPCC president said the television personality hurled abuses at the Congress leader without understanding the legacy of the Nehru family. “Sonia Gandhi is a strong woman who was kind enough to pardon her husband’s assailants. She is a leader who never tried to come up through shortcuts”, said Mullappally