Kerala sets up one more cancer care centre in Kanyakumari district hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In addition to setting up 22 cancer care centres in the wake of Covid-19, the state government has set a model for the rest of the country by equipping one more cancer centre in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu with the cooperation of the Tamil Nadu Government. The centre has been set up at Kanyakumari district hospital at Nagercoil under the direct supervision of Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram.

The government decided to aid the district hospital as many cancer patients from Kanyakumari and nearby districts in Tamil Nadu depend on Thiruvananthapuram RCC, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement. According to the statistics, as many as 560 cancer patients rely on the RCC alone. These patients are unable to enter Kerala on account of the lockdown restrictions and hence Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had intervened in the matter to make the necessary arrangements for them to get timely treatment by setting up a cancer care centre at the district hospital, the statement said.