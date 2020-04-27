Corporation’s mobile service to provide doorstep Ayurveda and Siddha care

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Corporation has launched a ‘doctor on call’ service in the city limits, which will provide free door-to-door Ayurveda and Siddha consultation and medicine. Titled ‘Arike’, the project was launched on April 14 by Mayor K Sreekumar and Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar. The service received good response and 665 house visits were conducted till Sunday. There are three mobile units, two for Ayurveda and one for Siddha.

Most of the callers were suffering from rheumatic complaints and lifestyle diseases, said Dr Prabisha M, the programme coordinator. “The elderly are given priority, most of whom were forced to stop their regular Ayurveda or Siddha medications due to the lockdown,” she said. The doctor said some of the patients were people suffering from joint pain after the lockdown restricted movement and subsequently forced people to lead a predominantly indoor lives.

“Sitting idle can result in many problems like joint stiffness and lifestyle diseases like obesity. Besides medicine we would also suggest home exercises for them,” she added. Those who wish to avail the service should register by calling the corporation’s helpline numbers: 9496434409 and 9496434410. Afterwards, they will receive a call from the Department of Indian Systems of Medicine for assessing the patient’s condition. A second call would follow, which will be from the mobile unit to know your address.

The mobile unit, comprising of a doctor and supporting staff, will not enter your house. The patient has to come near the vehicle. It is compulsory for the patient and bystander to wear masks and maintain social distances. Usually, medicines for a period of one week are provided. Mayor Sreekumar will also randomly call the patients to get their feedback on the service. Patients requiring emergency treatment should not opt for this service. Also, persons under home quarantine will not be visited. The service timings is from 9 am to 4 pm. The units will cater to the residents under the corporation limits.