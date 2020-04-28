STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home-made meals at your doorstep

Given the holy month of Ramzan, Sheela also prepares special iftar feasts for those observing fast.

Published: 28th April 2020 07:14 AM

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Her client base had dwindled drastically since the declaration of the lockdown, but her passion for cooking and serving gourmet meals kept this home chef going despite all the challenges thrown at her by the pandemic. Sheela Nazar, a home chef for the past 15 years, couldn’t deny jobs for her workers or food for her regular clients despite the adverse situation. She has been a relief to several stranded techies, doctors and students who are stuck at home during the lockdown. Located at Kazhakoottam near Technopark, her simple home-cooked meals are just a call away to help them wade through the tough times. 

 “I do this not just for money but for gratifying my passion for cooking. I used to serve around 400 people everyday before the lockdown but now the number has come down to less than 80. I never thought of shutting down my work so my husband and I decided to keep cooking for people who are struggling to survive the lockdown,” says Sheela. She serves three meals for her regular customers at `100 and for others at `180. 

Given the holy month of Ramzan, Sheela also prepares special iftar feasts for those observing fast. “There used to be around 35 customers and now there are only very few as most of them have gone home because of the lockdown,” says Sheela. Lockdown didn’t deter home chef Swapna Rakesh from serving the isolated and stranded elderly people in her locality.

“There are a lot of elderly people living in apartment complexes at PTP Nagar and Kowdiar. Most of them are my regular clients. I cook for them everyday and depend on online delivery of groceries,” says Swapna. ‘Pothichoru’ is her signature item which was served to around 200 people working in various offices in the city including Secretariat, AGS and VSSC offices. “Now I have limited my services to around 50 to 60 people who are in dire need of help, especially the elderly population,” adds Swapna, who claims to be one of the first to introduce the concept of home chef to the state capital around six years ago.   
Najiya Ershad, a home chef operating from Sreekaryam, is satiating the lockdown appetite of many with her signature biryanis ever since the lockdown. “Catering business has nose-dived and all the party orders were cancelled because of the pandemic. I had to pay back the advance payments because of event cancellations.

But I continued to get calls despite the lockdown. Hence I started taking orders online via WhatsApp. I take 100 to 150 orders per day,” says Najiya, who gave up her accountancy career to be a home chef. She uses banana leaves for packaging to curb the usage of plastic. “We have given all protective gear for our delivery boys to ensure hygiene. We charge around Rs 20 to Rs 50 as delivery charge depending on the distance,” says Najiya, who runs Yummyspot catering. 

