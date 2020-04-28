Kanakakunnu Palace under rain threat

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kanakakunnu Palace, one of the protected heritage monuments in the capital city, is under threat from the rain because of the incomplete restoration work. The lockdown declared in the wake of the Covid-19 scare has come as a bolt from the blue for the project to restore the centuries-old structure, which is one of the last architectural remnants of the colonial era here. According to Tourism Department officials, the recurring summer showers and the upcoming monsoon would cause irreparable damage to the historical monument.

“We had approached the district collector a couple of times seeking permission to continue the restoration work. Unfortunately, Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits come under the hotspots in the state and we were denied permission. We have decided to take it up with the chief minister,” said a senior department official.

The official said the conservation of the palace was long pending. The project was launched back in March 2019 by the state government as part of the 1,000th-day celebration of the current LDF government. The plan was to develop a Travancore Heritage Plan on the lines of Muziris and similar heritage projects in other districts to ensure the protection and conservation of the heritage properties in the state capital. The government had sanctioned Rs 125 crore for the plan which covers several monuments and properties.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the digital museum and conservation projects at Kanakakunnu Palace as part of the heritage plan and allocated Rs 8.95 crore. An amount of Rs 2.9 crore was earmarked for the conservation. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd (ULCCS) was roped in for the implementation of the project. The plan was to complete the conservation project by May end.

“We would be able to complete the conservation project in 30 or 40 days. We have labourers available here to execute the work. If the government grants us permission, we will ensure that all required hygiene practices and social distancing norms are strictly followed. We will ensure that the workers are transported in a vehicle to and fro from the worksite without violating the lockdown restrictions,” said the official.

The official said all other components of the project can wait. “We have no plans to launch the digital museum project amid the lockdown. But this work is urgent,” said the official.

Digital museum

The digital museum coming up at the palace would throw light on the history, politics, culture, rituals, religion, art, ayurveda traditions and many more. The official said state-of-the-art technology would be used at the digital museum. “The preparation of the content for the digital museum is under way and there would be a panel to vet the content which would be displayed at the museum,” the official added.

project blueprint

The conservation of the palace was long pending. The project was launched back in March 2019 as part of the 1,000th-day celebration of the current LDF government. The plan was to develop a Travancore Heritage Plan on the lines of Muziris. The government had sanctioned Rs 125 crore for the plan which covers several monuments and properties. An amount of Rs 2.9 crore was earmarked for the conservation.