No active cases in Capital now

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the samples of a patient from Varkala who had tested positive for Covid-19 last week testing negative on Monday, the district does not have any active cases now. However, the risk factor lingers with two health workers who left the city for Kottayam testing positive recently. People associated with them are now in quarantine. As many as 195 new patients were put under observation, 62 people in hospital isolation, in the district on Monday. Of them, six people are in General Hospital, 37 in the Medical College Hospital, four in SAT Hospital, one in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and 14 patients in various private hospitals.

As many as 1,875 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Monday, 11 people were admitted in hospital and 10 people discharged. A total of 47 samples were sent and results of 70 tested negative on Monday. The Collectorate Control Room received 160 calls and Disha call centre 77 calls on Monday. As many as 12 people who needed psychological support called to the mental health helpline, while 124 people were called and offered mental support. So far, 22,850 people were called and offered psychological support.

Recovered patients await discharge in capital

The Varkala native is still under treatment and will be discharged soon.

The oldest person to be infected by the virus in the district, 80-year old Fathima Beevi is also in the hospital awaiting discharge. She contracted the virus from her son who had returned from abroad. After testing positive four times and going through critical situations, Fathima tested negative just a couple of days ago.The first patient in the district was Dhanesh from Vellanad, an Italy returnee.

He tested positive on March 12. Two kids aged eight and 13, the children of the Malayinkeezhu native who tested positive after returning from abroad, were treated at SAT Hospital and discharged recently after they tested negative.Most of the 17 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in the district were treated at the Government Medical College here, which has 216 isolation rooms, 788 beds and 369 ICUs. As the last patient here tests negative, all the staff are in high spirits over a job well done.