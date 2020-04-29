152 more under observation in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the last two patients who were under treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 leaving the Government Medical College Hospital after repeatedly testing negative, Tuesday was a day in the right direction for the district. Eighty-year-old Fathima Beevi, the patient from Manacaud, and Baiju, the patient from Varkala, left the hospital in the presence of District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, to be under observation at their homes.

Even though her age puts her under the high-risk category, Fathima Beevi had put up a strong fight, despite testing positive four times while under treatment. Both the patients thanked health workers and hospital authorities alike as they left for their homes. Baiju, who tested negative on April 23, showed negative results twice, following which the decision to discharge him was taken.

As many as 152 more people were put under observation in the district on Tuesday. A total of 57 people are under hospital isolation. There are nine people under isolation in General Hospital, 36 in the Medical College Hospital, one in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and 13 patients in various private hospitals.

As many as 1,921 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Tuesday, 11 people were newly admitted in hospital and 16 were discharged. As many as 67 samples were sent for testing. Thirty-nine results that were received on Tuesday were negative.

As many as 117 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room Twenty people who need psychological support called the mental health help line. As many as 79 people were called and offered mental support. So far, 22,929 people were called for offering psychological support.

Corona Care Centre Mar Ivanios College : 97