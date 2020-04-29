Paddy, wet land being destroyed under cover of lockdown

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Massive destruction and reclamation of extended paddy land and wetland on Akkulam Lake are becoming more rampant during the lockdown. With the entire government machinery focusing on the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic and enforcement of lockdown restrictions, blatant violation of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act continue at Akkulam.

Recently, there were several instances of destruction of wetland and paddy land near Akkulam Lake. According to environmental activists, violators are using the lockdown as a cover for carrying out such illegal activities. Recently, a complaint was reported regarding the unloading of slurry waste allegedly by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) near Akkulam Lake which falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area. Another complaint on the destruction of the paddy land at Amballoor near Akkulam was filed and action against the violator is under way.

Paddy land at Amballoor

President of Environment Protection and Research Council (EPRC) Sanjeev S J alleged that the district administration and police have refused to take any action against the violation carried out by the KWA. “A truckload of slurry waste was unloaded at the site identified for the upcoming international convention centre complex near the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) at Akkulam. A government agency engaging in such violation is unacceptable.

The matter was taken up with the district collector and police, but they haven’t taken any action,” alleged Sanjeev.A senior police official clarified that the slurry was from an emergency pipeline work carried out by the KWA. “The slurry was not unloaded in the lake and was dumped in the nearby area,” said the official. The police released the truck after coming to know about the involvement of the government agency.

Dwindling paddy land at Amballoor

As much as eight acres of paddy land at Amballoor is also under threat because of the conversion activities being carried out by a private party recently. Following complaints, the authorities have intervened and a report will be submitted to the district collector soon.

“This is a clear violation of the paddy land Act and nobody has the right to convert paddy land for other purposes. The private party planted coconut saplings and other crops in the middle of the eight-acre paddy land. This is unscientific and we have taken up the matter seriously,” said a local official.The official said paddy land as one whole lot at Amballoor used to be among the biggest in the state after such lots in Kuttanad and Palakkad.

“As the years passed by, only 10 acres from the 100 acres of paddy land remained. Because of our constant effort, we had increased the paddy land area to 30 acres from 2018 to 2019. And now such violations are spoiling our effort,” the official said. The official said the natural water sources in the paddy land are being deliberately destroyed by private parties. “They want to convert the paddy land gradually so that they can sell the land at a good price in the future. For that, natural water sources are being destroyed,” he added.