Protocol thrown to wind as crowds throng Chalai market

Violating lockdown restrictions, the Chalai market in the capital city witnessed a heavy rush on Tuesday morning, sending the city police into a tizzy.

Published: 29th April 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Violating lockdown restrictions, the Chalai market in the capital city witnessed a heavy rush on Tuesday morning, sending the city police into a tizzy. The police will make loudspeaker announcements on the streets in the coming days to avoid the rush in the market. As the lockdown was eased in the city by lifting the main areas from hotspot regions, almost all the shops in the market were opened which led to the formation of a huge crowd comprising traders, truck drivers and consumers who were found freely moving on the streets.

Though the police made restrictions in the market by allowing only the shops selling essential items, including vegetables and groceries, to open, other shops selling footwear, fruit juice and steel utensils were opened conveniently in the morning. However, as many as 20 police personnel from the police camp and policemen from Fort police station intervened and forced all the shops selling non-essential items to close down and instructed all the people to disperse immediately. It took around two hours to control the crowd in the market.

According to the police, the market saw a heavy rush on Tuesday as all the shop owners opened their shops which prompted the people to come to the market for purchase. “There was a sudden rush here on Tuesday because of the opening of all shops and hence there was a lot of vehicle movement, including trucks. We had to toil for more than an hour to control the crowd and asked many shops, including juice parlours and footwear shops, to shut. In the coming days, Kothuval street and Sabhvathi street in Chalai market will be under round-the-clock surveillance,” said S Vimal, Fort SI.

The Chalai market is considered to be a transit point for transporting essential items to other parts of the district for retail purposes. Incidentally, two wards of the city corporation - Ambalathara and Kalippankulam - are still hotspots. Meanwhile, traders argued that many shops which were closed on Tuesday were selling essential items. “I am a wholesale rice merchant. Since it is an essential item, many trucks and vehicles where parked here to load and unload goods. We were also adhering to the social distancing norms and taking safety precautions. But my shop was told to close down,” said Velappan M, a trader.

