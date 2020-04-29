Second phase of grocery kit distribution commences

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second phase of distribution of grocery kits for pink ration card holders kicked off at ration shops in Varkala municipality under the aegis of V Joy, MLA. The free grocery kit distribution announced by the state government for priority card-holders was postponed earlier because of the ongoing lockdown declared in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The grocery kit comprises 17 items including coconut oil, sugar, tea powder, salt, coriander powder, chilli powder and sunflower oil. The state government had granted `350 crore for the scheme to help the poor and needy during the lockdown. In the first phase, kits were given away to the yellow card-holders.

The distribution of kits to other beneficiaries would begin only after all priority card-holders receive the same. The state government had made the disclosure of OTP mandatory at the time of distribution. If the OTP fails, the ration shop dealer will have to enter the details of the beneficiary in the register.