Capital in tight spot again with two new Covid cases

After a slight respite, the district is once again in a tight spot with two patients testing positive for Covid-19.

Published: 30th April 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:13 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a slight respite, the district is once again in a tight spot with two patients testing positive for Covid-19. A 50-year-old man from Pathamkallu in Neyyattinkara and a 68-year-old man from Meppala in Kanyakumari district, near Karakonam, are the two patients. They were admitted to a private hospital in Neyyattinkara where they tested positive, following which they were moved to the Medical College Hospital where a test was conducted again.

With new cases now being reported, Neyyattinkara and Karakonam are put under high alert. Though Meppala is in Kanyakumari district, it is very close to Kerala border with people travelling to and fro. The district administration has emphasised the need for using masks and staying indoors unless going out is essential. In fact, the district was a flurry of activity after restrictions were eased once all the confirmed 17 cases tested negative.

As many as 67 new patients were put under observation on Wednesday. A total of 52 people are under hospital isolation. There are 12 people under isolation in the General Hospital, 28 in the Medical College Hospital, one in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, one in SAT Hospital and 10 patients in private hospitals. As many as 1,921 people are under home quarantine. On Wednesday, 11 people were newly admitted to hospital. 

