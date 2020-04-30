Depts urged to speed up activities 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) on Tuesday instructed all local self-government bodies in the district and departments to speed up premonsoon work. All tree branches leaning on to the road should be cut with immediate effect, said DM V R Vinod. In case of any untoward incident, including loss of life owing to failure to cut tree branches, the compensation will be collected from the department staff. KSEB has been told to complete maintenance before the monsoon.
