Local transmissionsuspected in Neyyattinkara

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With two more persons testing Covid positive, it is suspected that the duo may have picked up the infection through local transmission. While one of them hails from Pathamkallu, the second one is based in Meppala though his family lives in Ooruttukala near Neyyanttinkara. The patient from Meppala had recently visited his family here. Some officials have voiced concern about the possibility of local transmission after scouring the travel history of the two patients.

“About 15 days ago, a body was taken from a private hospital in Neyyattinkara to Colachel. No details were revealed - the actual cause of the death or whether tests were carried out to rule out the Covid angle - and hence there are several loose ends. In Kanyakumari district, we only had a few cases of Covid and most of them were linked with the Tablighis’ conclave at Nizamuddeen.

We do not have more details about the deceased person whose body was taken across the border and it is quite possible that the virus would have been passed on from the hospital,” said an official in Kanyakumari. However, this is only one of the possibilities being looked into at the moment.