STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Local transmissionsuspected in Neyyattinkara

With two more persons testing Covid positive, it is suspected that the duo may have picked up the infection through local transmission.

Published: 30th April 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With two more persons testing Covid positive, it is suspected that the duo may have picked up the infection through local transmission. While one of them hails from Pathamkallu, the second one is based in Meppala though his family lives in Ooruttukala near Neyyanttinkara. The patient from Meppala had recently visited his family here. Some officials have voiced concern about the possibility of local transmission after scouring the travel history of the two patients.

“About 15 days ago, a body was taken from a private hospital in Neyyattinkara to Colachel. No details were revealed - the actual cause of the death or whether tests were carried out to rule out the Covid angle - and hence there are several loose ends. In Kanyakumari district, we only had a few cases of Covid and most of them were linked with the Tablighis’ conclave at Nizamuddeen.

We do not have more details about the deceased person whose body was taken across the border and it is quite possible that the virus would have been passed on from the hospital,” said an official in Kanyakumari. However, this is only one of the possibilities being looked into at the moment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp