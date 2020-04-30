Lockdown: 4,300 held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite heavy checking by Kerala police, lockdown violations continue in the state. 4,435 cases were registered in the state for violating lockdown rules on Wednesday, with 4,300 getting arrested and 2,615 vehicles seized. The highest number of cases was registered in Kollam with 635, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (612) and Thrissur (567). Kasaragod had the least number of cases with 33. The maximum number of arrests was recorded in Thrissur with 682 followed by Kollam (634) and Thiruvananthapuram (600). Wayanad had the least number of arrests - 12. 461 vehicles were seized from Kollam followed by 412 in Thiruvananthapuram and 397 in Thrissur.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Cops attacked during cluster containment drive in Godhra; one injured
Media reports about presence of jihadi camps in PoK 'baseless': Pakistan
Karur becomes COVID-19 free district after last patient gets discharged
Health is more important than football: Gaizka Mendieta
RIL posts 37 per cent drop in Q4 profit, announces Rs 53,125 cr rights issue