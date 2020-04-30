Lockdown: 4,300 held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite heavy checking by Kerala police, lockdown violations continue in the state. 4,435 cases were registered in the state for violating lockdown rules on Wednesday, with 4,300 getting arrested and 2,615 vehicles seized. The highest number of cases was registered in Kollam with 635, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (612) and Thrissur (567). Kasaragod had the least number of cases with 33. The maximum number of arrests was recorded in Thrissur with 682 followed by Kollam (634) and Thiruvananthapuram (600). Wayanad had the least number of arrests - 12. 461 vehicles were seized from Kollam followed by 412 in Thiruvananthapuram and 397 in Thrissur.