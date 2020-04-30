Pay issues: CBSE school managers take legal recourse 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unaided CBSE schools, which are struggling to pay salary of teachers and other staff due to the loss of revenue owing to the lockdown, have decided to take legal recourse. Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, a prominent association of CBSE school managers, has approached the High Court seeking its intervention in resolving the crisis.

The Council told the court that it had made representations to both the Centre and the state government highlighting the lack of revenue due to the lockdown and its inability to ensure uninterrupted pay to the around 1 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff. However, both governments have not responded favourably.

“We have demanded an appropriate direction by the court to both the state and central governments to consider our suggestions and to extend their timely support to the school managements,” said Indira Rajan, chief patron of the Council for CBSE Schools, Kerala.