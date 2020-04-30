STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Secretariat initiates slew of measures to beat Covid-19

The administrative nerve centre of the state, the Secretariat in the capital district is also feeling the heat of Covid-19.

Published: 30th April 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By DILEEPVKUMAR
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The administrative nerve centre of the state, the Secretariat in the capital district is also feeling the heat of Covid-19. The building that houses the offices of the chief minister, some cabinet ministers and senior bureaucrats, including the chief secretary, is not taking any chances as it has initiated steps like restricting the entry of visitors, scanning officers and their drivers using infrared thermometers and others. However, a section of the officers is irked at the fact that ministers and some senior bureaucrats are exempted from the temperature checks and stipulations like wearing facemasks.

“A slew of measures have been implemented at the Secretariat and at Annexes I and II. The security officers guarding the entry gates were directed to screen each and every one entering the building using the infrared thermometer. The same has been provided from the State Protocol Office,” said an officer. At the same time, in a directive issued by General Administration Department principal secretary K R Jyothilal on Friday, it has been stipulated that while screening, if anyone has temperature beyond 37.2 degrees Celsius that person will not be allowed to enter the Secretariat.

It has also been instructed that while taking note of the name and whereabouts of that person in a special register, the security personnel will also have to alert the Health Department through the Disha helpline (1056). “The overall conduct of the screening process is entrusted with the chief security officer. For ensuring that no unauthorised entry is happening at the Secretariat, it has been stipulated that there should be only one entry point to the main campus.

The same is with Annexes I and II,” said Jyothilal in his directive. It is from the South Conference Hall of the Secretariat building that the Covid-19 related containment activities are being monitored round the clock by a group of IAS officers and staf f s f rom va r i o u s departments. However, a section of the Secretariat staffs says that it is high time that the top brass, including the chief minister, set an example of wearing facemasks in public appearances.

