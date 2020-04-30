Worries aplenty for headload workers

Ramu R By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Headload workers in the district have been facing a huge financial crisis ever since the lockdown. Workers who are only allowed to carry out their job in restricted areas of the city such as the civil supplies godowns and Chalai market are finding it extremely difficult to stay afloat during the period. “Around 30 to 35 trucks used to come to the Chalai market before the lockdown. Now the number has decreased to just four as only essential commodities arrive from outside,” said a 43-year-old headload worker at the Chalai market.

The closure of hardware, furniture, textile and stationery shops in the main areas of the city has resulted in the workers earning less than half their salary. Another worry is the loss of livelihood of the headload workers residing in rural parts of the district. According to the Kerala Headload Workers Welfare Board, 3,623 people are currently involved in unloading provisions and other essentials. However, this number does not take into account the large number of scattered workers who worked prior to the lockdown period.

“Presently, only 40 per cent of the jobs are taking place as several shops are closed. Only the workers who are involved in the unloading of essential items continue to work,” said a headload worker belonging to the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).

The workers are hoping that the Welfare Board’s promise of Rs 10,000 including Rs 5,000 as grant and the remaining money as advance will be enough to help them tide over the difficult phase. “We have started giving the grant amount online to a few workers. Scattered workers who are facing an unemployment crisis will be given Rs 3,000,” said district committee chairman, Kerala Headload Workers Welfare Board.

Apart from the financial crisis, the workers also expressed their fears over the Covid-19 spread.

Even though the workers follow social distancing norms, use face masks and sanitisers, the trucks from which goods are unloaded are not disinfected at the unloading points. The issue of police officers denying them to pass through checkpoints was also pointed out by the workers. According to some, people from far-off places such as Neyyattinkara, Kattakada and Aryanad were stopped by the police at checkpoints.

