STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Admitted in far-away CFLTCs, cured patients struggle to return home

Authorities claim that due to the spike in number of Covid patients, most vehicles and ambulances are busy or in transit

Published: 01st August 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By  Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transportation back home from First-Line Treatment Centres is becoming a major concern for patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in the state capital. The number of Covid-19 cases has crossed 3,000 in the district and the number of CFLTCs is also high. There are around 22 active CFLTCs in the district with a total of 1,787 patients as on Thursday. 

Though many patients are being transported to CFLTCs in far-away places, the authorities are not giving safe transportation for them when they return. In some facilities, the authorities are asking the patients to wait for long hours or until midnight to get a free ride.

“My daughter and her kid were admitted at the CFLTC in Karyavattom Green Field Stadium. I am also Covid-19 positive and at the hospital right now. My daughter got discharged on Thursday and she was asked to hire a vehicle to go home or wait for free transportation. Finally, she took an autorickshaw home,” said Wilson (name changed). 

Many people are struggling because their entire families are in quarantine and asking help from friends or relatives is not an option. “They are taking us to far-away CFLTCs. I live in the Corporation limits. When my family turned Covid positive, they put me at a CFLTC in Parassala, which is almost 40 kilometres away. When I got discharged, they refused to give me transportation. I didn’t have any money with me. They asked me to hire a vehicle that charged Rs 25 per kilometre.

I strongly protested and told them I will walk the entire distance. Later, they asked me to wait,” said Nithin J. Even the elderly are facing the same plight. “My grandfather was admitted to the CFLTC in Parassala. I got discharged first and the entire family was under home quarantine. The people from the CFLTC called us and asked us to arrange transportation for my grandfather. We were all confined to the house and told them that it’s impossible for us to come get him.

They kept him there till late that day and he got back at 3am,” says Tony J According to officials, because of the increase in the number of patients, all vehicles and ambulances are busy or transporting patients. 
“We have noticed the issue and a discussion was held with the revenue authorities. Almost every vehicle is engaged in transporting Covid-19 patients, and may not be available for those getting discharged. We have now decided to deploy school buses and vans for transporting the recovered. Hopefully, by Monday, we will be able to resolve this issue,” an official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp