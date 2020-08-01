Admitted in far-away CFLTCs, cured patients struggle to return home

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transportation back home from First-Line Treatment Centres is becoming a major concern for patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in the state capital. The number of Covid-19 cases has crossed 3,000 in the district and the number of CFLTCs is also high. There are around 22 active CFLTCs in the district with a total of 1,787 patients as on Thursday.

Though many patients are being transported to CFLTCs in far-away places, the authorities are not giving safe transportation for them when they return. In some facilities, the authorities are asking the patients to wait for long hours or until midnight to get a free ride.

“My daughter and her kid were admitted at the CFLTC in Karyavattom Green Field Stadium. I am also Covid-19 positive and at the hospital right now. My daughter got discharged on Thursday and she was asked to hire a vehicle to go home or wait for free transportation. Finally, she took an autorickshaw home,” said Wilson (name changed).

Many people are struggling because their entire families are in quarantine and asking help from friends or relatives is not an option. “They are taking us to far-away CFLTCs. I live in the Corporation limits. When my family turned Covid positive, they put me at a CFLTC in Parassala, which is almost 40 kilometres away. When I got discharged, they refused to give me transportation. I didn’t have any money with me. They asked me to hire a vehicle that charged Rs 25 per kilometre.

I strongly protested and told them I will walk the entire distance. Later, they asked me to wait,” said Nithin J. Even the elderly are facing the same plight. “My grandfather was admitted to the CFLTC in Parassala. I got discharged first and the entire family was under home quarantine. The people from the CFLTC called us and asked us to arrange transportation for my grandfather. We were all confined to the house and told them that it’s impossible for us to come get him.

They kept him there till late that day and he got back at 3am,” says Tony J According to officials, because of the increase in the number of patients, all vehicles and ambulances are busy or transporting patients.

“We have noticed the issue and a discussion was held with the revenue authorities. Almost every vehicle is engaged in transporting Covid-19 patients, and may not be available for those getting discharged. We have now decided to deploy school buses and vans for transporting the recovered. Hopefully, by Monday, we will be able to resolve this issue,” an official said.