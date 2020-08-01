CM urged to reduce size of containment zones

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to adopt a more practical approach while declaring containment zones. “Declaring a large area as a containment zone creates difficulties to trade establishments, workers and the public. A more practical approach should be taken by reducing the size of such zones,” its chairman Biju Ramesh said in a petition submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Biju said the workers in trade and businesses are denied of salary for the past four months. Many owners are in deep trouble owing to mounting debt liabilities. If this situation continues, deaths due to mental stress will occur, much more than Covid deaths, he said.

“At present, a local body ward is declared as a containment zone if one person is found to have infected. If the border of the ward is a road, shops on one side will not be allowed to function while those on the other side can be opened. This is a kind of discrimination,” he said. The guidelines for declaring containment zones should be revised to help traders, workers and the public, he added.