New shipping corridor will hit lives: Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following a slew protests from the fishing sector against the Union Shipping Ministry’s decision to open a shipping corridor along the south western zone off Kollam coast, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the new seaway of the country is going to seriously affect the fisheries sector of Kerala.

He has urged the Union ministry to exclude Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam regions, where several thousands of traditional fishermen are engaged in catching fish, from the proposed seaway. Once the new shipping corridor is launched, the fishermen who trespass into the area are liable for punishment.

According to the director general of shipping, the routing system in the south west Indian waters is through the 200-500 metre depth zone off the Kollam coast.Chennithala urged the Centre to ensure that the new seaway does not affect the traditional fishermen’s lives.