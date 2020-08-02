STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Initiative to distribute food kits to coastal houses

The corporation has come up with ‘Theerathinoru Kaithangu’ project through which food materials will be supplied to the houses in the coastal zones. 

Representational Image

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation has come up with ‘Theerathinoru Kaithangu’ project through which food materials will be supplied to the houses in the coastal zones. Food items worth Rs 1,000 will be distributed to all the houses through Consumerfed. The public can also take part in the initiative by contributing Rs 1,000 to give food supplies to one family. Since the lockdown restrictions are in place, the contributions can be made through online platform also. 

The corporation has opened a website www.donatetmc.in for making the contributions. The portal will display the contributions made to ensure the transparency in the process. The contributions can be made as cheques or cash deposits to the Consumerfed account in Federal Bank, Palayam Branch- 1021020002031 (IFSC FDRL 0001021). The amount must be in multiples of 1,000.

“The coastal community stood firm behind us during the time of floods. Now they are jobless and most of the families are leading a tough life during the time of pandemic. Now it is our chance to repay our gratitude, and I request individuals, associations and establishments to come forward with contributions,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. Each kit will have 5kg of rice and other essential products, including vegetables.
 

