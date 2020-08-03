377 new COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district on Sunday recorded 377 more positive cases, of which 363 contracted the infection through contact. With this, the district has 3,472 active cases. Meanwhile, Thekkumoodu bund colony in Kunnukuzhy is slowly emerging a small community cluster with close to 50 cases being reported in the past three days.

Eight police personnel, including Attingal DySP, tested positive on the day. Two police personnel at the police headquarters, one at the Armed Reserve camp and 11 healthcare workers are also among those who turned Covid positive. Attingal MLA B Sathyan went into self-quarantine as he had come into contact with Attingal DySP S Y Suresh.

“The most cases were recorded in Kochuthara, followed by 17 in Valiyathura, 16 in Poovar and 10 in Muttathara,” said an official.

As many as 1,904 people were instructed to go under quarantine, while 341 people with symptoms were admitted to various hospitals on the day.