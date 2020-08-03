STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rural areas on southern fringes of Thiruvananthapuram turn COVID-19 hotbeds

According to the health department, spike in cases in the rural areas is due to the open violation of Covid protocol and failure to comply with social distancing norms.

A COVID-19 testing centre in Thiruvananthapuram

A COVID-19 testing centre in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Further increasing the threat posed by rampant Covid spread, the southern fringes of the  capital district are witnessing the formation of larger clusters. This is in addition to the havoc caused by the virus in the coastal areas here.

With more containment zones being announced by the district administration, panic has gripped  people in Parassala, Vellarada, Udiyankulangara and Balaramapuram. In the last one week, there has been a significant rise in  positive cases in border regions of Parassala, Parasuvakkal, Vellarada, Kulathoor, Amaravila and Karakonam which are far  from the coastal areas.

“It is a matter of concern that the rate of infection is on the rise in rural areas in the southern part of the district. Even after the health workers had made efforts to contain the spread, the rate of spread is still on the higher side due to the ‘careless’ attitude of people. Many people are found to be violating the social distancing norms and many of them are least bothered when it comes to wearing face masks and  using hand sanitisers. There is also no restriction on movement. We have a system in place in the city areas. But the people in rural areas are found to be gathering everywhere violating all the protocols.

In fact, this led to the spread. However, more workers are out on the field to make them aware of the situation. The only solution to prevent the spread is to follow the Covid protocol,” said K S Shinu, district medical officer.

He added that the situation in coastal areas is getting under control. “The rise in infection in coastal areas is due to their way of life. However, the spread is in control due to the lockdown measures. But the spread in rural areas shows a pattern which raises concern,” Shinu said.

In Thiruvananthapuram alone, around 2,000 tests are being conducted daily.Compared to the other districts, the sample collection and testing have been increased. The district administration and health department have also started more Covid first-line treatment centres in the districts and more beds to accommodate patients.

At Balaramapuram, a  major trade centre, the situation got worse with as many as 17 persons testing  positive. Since the small town has a large floating population, the spread has triggered panic. Moreover, a wedding which recently took place in the town had several invitees who had failed to comply with the Covid protocol.

