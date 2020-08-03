STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Startup fostered by KSUM wins grant

The startup is among the 12 winners from across the globe.

Published: 03rd August 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An app developed by a technology startup mentored by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has been selected from India for a special grant of $5,000 instituted by a San Francisco-based mobile marketing technology company. The GoK Direct-Kerala App, developed by Qkopy Online Services, won the ‘Covid-19 Resilience Grant’ from App Samurai INC, and became the sole startup from the country to bag such a coveted prize. The startup is among the 12 winners from across the globe.

The selection committee was impressed by Qkopy’s community impact through its technology and services in all extraordinary circumstances like Nipah, Kerala floods and Covid-19. GOK Direct - Kerala app provides updates and accurate information from the state government straight to the local community. The final list of apps was selected based on their potential to help the community during the pandemic and readiness to scale-up. The aim of the grant is to further the reach of these outstanding apps to advance their impact and benefit the community during the pandemic, said KSUM.

