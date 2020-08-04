STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palayam market to open on Tuesday

In a big relief for merchants, the Connemara market in Palayam will start functioning from Tuesday with restrictions.

Published: 04th August 2020

File photo of workers and vendors of Palayam market waiting for their turn in a packed queue at the Govt LP School at Bairaikkulam in Kozhikode to get their Covid test done | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a big relief for merchants, the Connemara market in Palayam will start functioning from Tuesday with restrictions. The shops will be allowed to function on alternate days.

The district administration took the decision based on the petition by the merchants who were peeved at the closure of markets in Palayam and Chalai after the city went into a lockdown from the first week of July. The district administration has also agreed to explore the possibility of re-opening the Chalai market.
The police officer will visit the Chalai market on Tuesday and file a report to the district administration, said the district general secretary of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) S S Manoj.
“Most of the shops in Palayam market are retail shops selling perishable goods. The sudden decision to close down the market has brought much hardships,” said Manoj.

