Panel orders to book child’s aunt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Child Rights panel has recommended the police to register a case against the aunt of the child who forced her to drink alcohol.

The commission gave the recommendations to the Edathala police in Aluva based on the complaint from the child’s parents, after the police rejected their plaint. According to the commission, forcing a child to drink alcohol is a serious offence and the police remained silent in the case.

The commission said in a statement that it was a violation of a criminal law. According to the complaint, on April 3 hearing a noise, the father rushed to the bathroom to find his daughter struggling for breath. There was soap foam in her eyes, nose and mouth. His sister was also present in the bathroom. The parents had filed a complaint against the woman.