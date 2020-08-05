Virus spreads to more places, Capital on alert

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The scale of local spread continues to be worrying as 242 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Local transmission resulted in 237 cases, with five healthcare workers among those infected. Offering some relief, 310 recoveries were also reported in the district.

Close to 35 cases have now been reported from the Kallikadu-Neyyar dam region where the virus is spreading in a neighbourhood. Another new hotspot is Avanakuzhi and the nearby Kamukincode, where around 10 people have tested positive. So is the figure in Veeranakavu in Kattakada, which is fast turning into a hotbed. Adimalathura, which saw resistance to testing, also reported around 10 cases on the day.

As many as 88 of the total cases are from within the city. After a slight respite, Poonthura and Beemapally saw double-digit figures on Tuesday with 12 and 17 cases respectively. Muttathara followed with 10 cases, Kazhakoottam with seven and Thekkummoodu with six cases, with many people in Bund Colony contracting the virus.

The government also confirmed a death -- Jayanandan (53) of Kalliyoor -- on the day.Two other deaths were reported in the district, but they did not figure in the official list. Paul Joseph (70) and Judy Ignasius (69), both from Anchuthengu, are the deceased.A total of 1,228 people were newly put under observation in the district as part of containment efforts.