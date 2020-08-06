KU bid to promote staff against norms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An alleged move by the University of Kerala to promote staff of university library violating UGC regulations has kicked up a controversy as these posts are not eligible for promotion as per UGC norms. University sources said that a total of three staffers in the university library are in the queue to get promotion. The promotion file is pending before the Vice- Chancellor.

Even though they are ineligible for promotion, they are all set to be promoted by simply submitting a written request to opt the UGC scale of pay by claiming that they have NET or PhD degree. On the basis of these kinds of ‘illegal jumping’ they will become eligible to enjoy the pay scale and other benefits of UGC, sources said. The UGC stipulates that “the Assistant Librarians and Deputy Librarians in the UGC scheme should be directly recruited to the entry level in any university on the basis of ‘All India advertisements’. Meanwhile, C R Prasad, registrar of university, told TNIE that all the promotions and appointments are being done as per UGC norms.