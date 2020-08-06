STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Unknown sources of infection a major worry, 274 test Covid positive

250 cases were due to local transmission, source of infection remains unknown in 14 cases

Published: 06th August 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of cases with unknown sources of infection continues to show a rising trend in the district even as 274 new Covid positive cases were reported on Wednesday. While 250 cases were instances of local transmission, the source of infection remains unknown in 14 cases. The trend is particularly worrying as cases with unknown sources of infection have in the past led to cluster formations or a large number of infections in a region.

The number of fresh cases in some of the clusters in the district also remains high, with Anchuthengu reporting 35 cases, followed by Parassala (12), Vallakadavu and Karode (10 each). With more people contracting the virus in the Kunnathukal and Karakkonam regions, Vellarada is also showing a rise in the number of Covid patients. Poovar reported 20 fresh cases prompting further tests in the region. The Neyyattinkara municipality, Vellarada and Kalliakad -- which are limited clusters -- are showing signs of developing into large clusters. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that extra precautions and strict measures are being taken to manage the situation. The situation in Neyyar dam area in Kallikadu is moving towards superspread.

The panchayat has reported close to 100 cases in one week after around 300 tests. The source of infection are two persons - one contracted the virus from a hospital while the other was infected during travel. The virus spread in their locality and also in localities where their primary contacts live. Among the three localities where a large number of cases are reported, Perinkulangara tops the list with 40 cases, followed by Mylakkara and Thunduva. “We cannot say it is a superspread, but the situation is serious. Since many localities in the Parassala constituency, including Vellarada shares border with Tamil Nadu, a major issue is infection through inter-state travellers, said C K Hareendran MLA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Covid positive cases
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp