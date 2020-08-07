By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Higher Education Council vice-chairman Professor Rajan Gurukkal will deliver the 19th Narendran Memorial Lecture on Friday. ‘The Centre’s New Education Policy and its Ramification’ would be the topic of the lecture.

Unlike previous years, this year the lecture will be held online on the Facebook page -NarendranLecture.

According to the organisers, the topic for the lecture was selected on the new education policy because it came into effect without much discussion because of the ongoing Covid-19 situation. According to them, the new policy could have long and short-term consequences.The lecture is held to commemorate N Narendran, a former journalist of The New Indian Express.